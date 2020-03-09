South Africa

Eskom ups load-shedding to stage 2 from 9am on Tuesday

09 March 2020 - 20:10 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding on Tuesday.
Image: Eskom

Eskom said on Monday that it would continue implementing stage 1 load-shedding until Tuesday morning, but would then increase it to stage 2 from 9am.

"Load-shedding is likely to continue for the rest of the week. There have been further delays on some generation units that were expected to return to service today [Monday]. They will now only return during the course of the week," said the power utility.

"This has put additional pressure on the system and necessitated an increase in the stage of load-shedding."

As the ageing fleet remains constrained, unpredictable and vulnerable, Eskom advised South Africans that the stage of load-shedding may change again at short notice should there be any unexpected change in the generation system performance.

"Unplanned breakdowns or outages were at 12,371MW as at 6.10pm this afternoon and planned maintenance outages are at 4,728MW."

Consumers are urged to use electricity sparingly.

