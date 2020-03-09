Fake coronavirus voice note lands Durban lab worker in hot water

A worker at a state-owned laboratory service is facing disciplinary action after the circulation of a voice note which suggested that Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, Durban, had received a number of patients with coronavirus.

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu on Monday condemned “the creation and distribution of a voice note containing false and misleading information.".

“The recording, featuring the voice of a woman, has been widely shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

“It alludes to a false scenario of 'panic' due to the presence of a number of patients with the novel coronavirus at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital, something that has been vehemently denied by hospital management,” the provincial health department said in a statement.

“The recorded voice has since been traced to an employee of the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), who is now facing disciplinary action by management of Prince Mshiyeni and the state-owned laboratory service.”

Simelane-Zulu said: “We are always deeply concerned when people resort to creating and spreading false propaganda, which causes a lot of unnecessary fear and anxiety in our communities.

“This is a particularly sensitive time and government is doing a lot of good work to contain the novel coronavirus.

“This is a time for cool heads, when we should be expending our efforts and resources on creating awareness about the virus, how it should be prevented and what people should do if they believe they may be exhibiting its symptoms.

“It is for a very good reason that government has adopted a stance that only the health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, is authorised to confirm any cases of coronavirus, after laboratory tests have been conducted and the results received.

“It is absolutely vital that government speaks with one voice on this matter, so that all information that goes out to the public is truthful, accurate and credible. We're therefore calling on all of society to exercise restraint and act responsibly.

“While the production and dissemination of fake news is a global problem, it is unbecoming of state employees to involve themselves in such malicious conduct. They really should know better,” she said.

Simelane-Zulu said the case should serve as a warning that government would not tolerate the undoing of “all the good work that is being done by government in responding to this emergency.

“We await a report from the hospital with keen interest and hope that the action that will be taken will serve as a deterrent to others who may be considering doing something similar.”