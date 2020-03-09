Guns confiscated from Jeep in funeral convoy

Police confiscated five guns in Port Elizabeth on Saturday and arrested two men on their way to a funeral. They were allegedly found in possession of illegal firearms.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said a white Jeep that was part of a funeral convoy on Stanford Road was pulled over at about 1pm, reported HeraldLIVE.

“Seven occupants were in the vehicle and they were searched. One was found with a 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off and the second person with a 7.65 pistol.”

She said the 7.65 pistol had been reported stolen in Walmer in January 2019.

“The males, aged 24, were detained on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property,” Naidu said.

The “stolen” property consisted of a CCTV camera and diving equipment. The vehicle was impounded for further investigations.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court on Monday.