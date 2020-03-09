South Africa

Load-shedding is back, most likely until Thursday

09 March 2020 - 07:21 By TimesLIVE
Eskom implemented stage 1 load-shedding on Monday.
Image: 123rf.com/Prapan Ngawkeaw

Load-shedding returns from 9am on Monday, with a good chance of rolling blackouts until Thursday.

Eskom said stage 1 power cuts would be enforced due to “unplanned breakdowns” at a number of its power generation units. They would likely return to service later in the week.

“It is envisaged load-shedding may continue to be implemented until Thursday.”

This would allow the power utility to “rebuild the emergency reserves that were depleted as we strove to keep the lights on during the high equipment breakdowns we experienced towards the end of last week.

“The system is currently constrained, unpredictable and vulnerable. Demand has also incrementally risen since January, putting pressure on the ageing fleet. We urge every South African to co-operate in managing electricity consumption with care to help us minimise load-shedding,” said Eskom.

Unplanned breakdowns or outages were at 11,700MW at 7.20pm on Sunday. Planned maintenance outages were at 4,963MW.

