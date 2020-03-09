Mzansi urges Panyaza Lesufi to 'switch off' as MEC gets some rest
After months of dealing with crises at schools in the province, Gauteng MEC for education and youth development Panyaza Lesufi has taken a breather.
All it took for the internet to crumble was a tweet from Lesufi on Monday confirming he was on leave.
I am officially on leave and MEC Jacob Mamabolo is acting for me. I am grateful to the Hon. Premier @David_Makhura and the @GautengANC for allowing me to recharge my batteries.— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) March 9, 2020
Normally such a message would not see people bat an eyelid, but the MEC's post was flooded with messages encouraging him to switch off and recharge.
Even actress Terry Pheto told him to turn off his phone.
We know u on leave but ,jikijiki u'll be at some school checking on your children , u bloody hard worker , But enjoy leader pic.twitter.com/9j7FvDO3G9— Pule Wale EFF (@Pule33499323) March 9, 2020
Get rest🙏🏽 we hope whoever will be in charge will put in nothing less of the effort you put. Thank you very much— Khensi (@Mboweni_Khensi) March 9, 2020
Rest well Leadership, you’ve worked so hard, we are looking forward to seeing you wearing shorts and flip flops with no ties 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/hbwS5rYG0j— HumphreyYic (@HumphreyYic) March 9, 2020
Nobody deserves a vacation more than you MEC. However, Coronavirus has just hit our shores. Can you just imagine the chaos that's going to be unleashed upon us while you're gone? #Wearesoscrewed pic.twitter.com/0zs0XOLotC— 🇿🇦🇧🇼🇿🇦🇧🇼 Black Gold (@GodisanAfrican) March 9, 2020
In recent weeks, Lesufi has responded to an incident in which a 12-year-old boy's finger was allegedly cut off by other pupils, a grade 10 pupil being stabbed to death, attempted suicides, school fights and a gas leak.
He also updated the nation on an investigation into the death of grade 8 Parktown Boys' High School pupil Enock Mpianzi, who drowned at an orientation camp in January.