Mzansi urges Panyaza Lesufi to 'switch off' as MEC gets some rest

Panyaza Lesufi has taken leave.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

After months of dealing with crises at schools in the province, Gauteng MEC for education and youth development Panyaza Lesufi has taken a breather.

All it took for the internet to crumble was a tweet from Lesufi on Monday confirming he was on leave.

Normally such a message would not see people bat an eyelid, but the MEC's post was flooded with messages encouraging him to switch off and recharge.

Even actress Terry Pheto told him to turn off his phone.

In recent weeks, Lesufi has responded to an incident in which a 12-year-old boy's finger was allegedly cut off by other pupils, a grade 10 pupil being stabbed to death, attempted suicides, school fights and a gas leak.

He also updated the nation on an investigation into the death of grade 8 Parktown Boys' High School pupil Enock Mpianzi, who drowned at an orientation camp in January.

