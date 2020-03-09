Owner of Khayelitsha home where mass shooting took place found dead

“The body is believed to be that of the owner of the house where the shooting incident occurred. [He] was present during the shooting incident and was thought to have fled during the attack,” said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

“The discovery of the body takes the figure of those killed in the attack to seven. Five people died on the scene and one other person died on arrival at hospital.”

A process of identifying victims and informing their next of kin was under way. No arrests have been made.

Potelwa said provincial detectives had been working around the clock to find the perpetrators of the “heinous act”.

“Several individuals have been questioned and the investigators are following specific leads.”