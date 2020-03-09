Refugee leader Jean-Pierre Balous risks deportation if convicted after brawl with police in court

Self-styled refugee leader Jean-Pierre Balous may have unwittingly exposed himself to the possibility of being deported after he allegedly attacked police and court officials.

Pandemonium broke out in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Friday when a detective tried to execute a warrant of arrest for Balous.

Balous, from the Congo, and his supporters were captured on video engaged in scuffles with police, and chairs were hurled inside court.

Supporters stormed out of court with Balous, and with the detective’s handcuffs.

Public order police, assisted by Cape Town metro police, eventually apprehended Balous, 39, another Congolese national, Ombemi Awuri Issa, 27, and a Burundian, Issa Lion, 50. They appeared in court on Monday on a slew of charges.

Balous, who elected to represent himself, is facing intimidation, assault, escaping from custody and resisting arrest charges. Issa and Lion face similar charges plus an additional one for transgressing the Immigration Act. Both are represented by Legal Aid.