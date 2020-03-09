SA borders stay open as government tries to identify coronavirus carriers

South Africa has not restricted the movement of people through its borders, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday - despite the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country jumping to seven.

Mkhize announced that four more cases of coronavirus have been recorded in SA, bringing to seven the number of people who have tested positive. All seven had travelled to Italy on a skiing trip.

Results of the tests of two other people who were in that group and who returned with the seven to SA would be available soon, said the minister. The tenth person did not come back to SA after the trip.

There have been calls for the country to take stronger measures to try and prevent the spread of the disease.