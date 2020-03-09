South Africa

SAA issues notice to start possible retrenchment process

The business rescue practitioners say all 4,708 employees will be affected

09 March 2020 - 17:49 By Genevieve Quintal
SAA. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
SAA. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

SAA has informed employees that it will start consultations, in terms of the Labour Relations Act, which could lead to retrenchments at the ailing airline.

SAA's business rescue practitioners, Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, said on Monday that notices of consultation were issued to all the recognised unions for employees and management.

They said they had been engaging with unions, most recently at the weekend, about the situation and the intention to begin the consultation process.

“Our intention has always been to preserve as many jobs as possible through this process while still focusing on having a sustainable airline and platform for growth,” they said.

The practitioners said the events of the past few months had had a significantly negative effect on SAA’s revenue. The overall result has seen a decline of R1.3bn in revenue, with a cost base that remained more or less flat.

The changes needed were therefore both structural and economic, and were urgent if liquidation — where all employees would lose their jobs — were to be ultimately avoided, they said.

The practitioners said that all 4,708 employees would be affected and the number of jobs that would exist in the restructured organisation would be the subject of the consultation process.

Significant changes to conditions of employment, including remuneration and benefits, appeared unavoidable and would be sought by agreement, they said.

- BusinessLIVE

MORE:

Final bill for SAA rescue still soaring

Slimmed-down airline will incur fees for cancelling contracts
Business
1 week ago

Mboweni gives R60bn of taxpayers' money to Eskom, SAA and SABC

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has continued to pour money into loss-making SAA, this time allocating more than R16bn to the cash-strapped national ...
Politics
1 week ago

Numsa to approach court again to compel SAA to consult workers over retrenchments

Representatives of workers at embattled SAA have threatened to approach the courts for the second time to force the airline to consult its workers ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed – and it's the wife of the first man to ... South Africa
  2. Second case of coronavirus confirmed in SA South Africa
  3. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  4. 'I'm as fit as a fiddle', says doctor who saw SA's first coronavirus patient South Africa
  5. Senzo Mchunu sets his sights on high earning state officials News

Latest Videos

Covid-19 spreads in SA: four additional cases
Wuhan temporary hospital suspended after all coronavirus patients recovered or ...
X