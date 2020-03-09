'Tired' Mcebo Dlamini pleads guilty but avoids jail time

He was originally facing six charges: assault with intent to cause bodily harm, public violence, theft, malicious damage to property, possession of a dangerous weapon and contravention of immigration laws. Four of the charges were withdrawn.

“We consider this to be a win because the matter did not go through the prosecution and we were able to have most of the charges withdrawn,” said Yakopi.

Dlamini took to Facebook to announce the end of the legal battle. “As a law-abiding citizen, I accept the ruling. I am tired of fighting,” he said.

Yakopi said while the criminal case against Dlamini had ended, he now faced yet another battle: to prove that he was a South African citizen.

According to Yakopi, Dlamini came to SA in 2012 on a student visa to undertake studies at Wits University. While he was in the country, he apparently found his biological mother, who applied for a late registration of birth. He said this was approved, and Dlamini was subsequently issued with a South African ID number.

However, after Dlamini's arrest in 2016, the department of home affairs said there were “discrepancies” with his identity number — and then requested him to undergo a DNA test so they could prove that he was the biological child of a South African citizen.

In May 2017, Dlamini’s status was revoked when he failed to prove that he was the child of a South African.