South Africa

Tito Mboweni calls for calm over coronavirus: We shall overcome this

09 March 2020 - 11:15 By Kyle Zeeman
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has weighed in on the coronavirus outbreak in SA.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has weighed in on the coronavirus outbreak in SA.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has called for calm and strong governance, after SA declared its first cases of coronavirus.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that a 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal had tested positive for the deadly virus, after he returned from Italy. At the weekend, two more cases were reported — a woman who had travelled with the man's group to the European country and the man's wife.

As South Africans flooded social media with messages about the virus, Mboweni urged his followers to unite against it and follow advice given by experts and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“When I was growing up, we were told about the 'wise people from the East'. We did not know what the hell was this! Well, these 'wise people' would say, 'treat the coronavirus strategically, avoid contact with possible infected people'. Don’t discriminate, we are in this together.

“As a global community, together with our health professionals and scientists, we shall overcome this, as we have done with previous health challenges! Let us be calm but responsible. Follow health protocols.

“We require global leadership to be in sync with the World Health Organisation (WHO) directives. This is a serious challenge of global leadership. I rest my case.” he added.

He joked that should he succumb to the virus, his tombstone would read: “My family will write on my tombstone: Here is our brother, father and cousin. He was a good man. And on the back, the ANC writes: He was a good comrade. Faithful and just to the cause. On the sides: Bloody stubborn b**tard. Always having contrarian views!”

MORE

WATCH LIVE | Health minister Zweli Mkhize holds briefing on coronavirus

Health minister Zweli Mkhize called a press conference in the Umngungundlovu District, KwaZulu Natal, to allay fears on the outbreak of coronavirus ...
News
22 hours ago

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus:
News
20 hours ago

Fear and stoicism where SA's first coronavirus case was confirmed

All roads leading to the manicured lawns of Hilton, home of the  North  Face and Land Cruiser brigade, were paved with panic and frustration this ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed – and it's the wife of the first man to ... South Africa
  2. Second case of coronavirus confirmed in SA South Africa
  3. 'I'm as fit as a fiddle', says doctor who saw SA's first coronavirus patient South Africa
  4. Senzo Mchunu sets his sights on high earning state officials News
  5. 18 people in quarantine after contact with SA's first coronavirus patient South Africa

Latest Videos

Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
X