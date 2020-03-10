Body of missing Isipingo teenager washes up on Winkelspruit beach

Police have launched an inquest into the death of a teenager, whose decomposed body washed up on a south coast beach on Monday.

An intensive search was launched by family and community members for the 16-year-old from Isipingo Beach, after he went missing on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said an inquest docket was opened by Amanzimtoti police.

“Last night, police officers from Durban search and rescue, and other role players, were called out to Winkelspruit to recover the body of a 16-year-old boy washed up on the beach.

“The victim went missing on March 7. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” said Mbele.