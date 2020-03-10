South Africa

Cops nab consulting firm employee for making 'bomb threats' in Gauteng

10 March 2020 - 07:45 By Naledi Shange
A man believed to be behind at least three bomb threats is set to appear in the Alexandra regional court on Tuesday.
Police have seized various items after arresting a former consulting firm employee for allegedly making bomb threats in Gauteng.

Col Katlego Mogale said the items were seized after a year-long investigation.

The 47-year-old man is due to appear in the Alexandra regional court on Tuesday, where he will face charges related to the threats.

“[He] was arrested on Sunday March 8 2020,” said Mogale.

“He is accused of three bomb threats in 2018 and 2019 respectively, which necessitated evacuations and loss of revenue to two companies.

“Another respectable financial company, which is a tenant in the same building, was also heavily affected,” she added.

In a separate incident, a 50-year-old man was arrested in September 2019 for making a bomb threat at the Menlyn Maine shopping centre in Pretoria.

He walked into a bank and handed a teller a note. The shopping centre was evacuated.

A police sniffer dog reacted positively to the possible presence of explosive residue, but the device was later found not to be a bomb.

The man was arrested and charged with contravening the Explosives Act and attempted bank robbery.

