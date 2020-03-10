Cops nab consulting firm employee for making 'bomb threats' in Gauteng

Police have seized various items after arresting a former consulting firm employee for allegedly making bomb threats in Gauteng.

Col Katlego Mogale said the items were seized after a year-long investigation.

The 47-year-old man is due to appear in the Alexandra regional court on Tuesday, where he will face charges related to the threats.

“[He] was arrested on Sunday March 8 2020,” said Mogale.

“He is accused of three bomb threats in 2018 and 2019 respectively, which necessitated evacuations and loss of revenue to two companies.

“Another respectable financial company, which is a tenant in the same building, was also heavily affected,” she added.

In a separate incident, a 50-year-old man was arrested in September 2019 for making a bomb threat at the Menlyn Maine shopping centre in Pretoria.