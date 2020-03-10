South Africa

WATCH | Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow loses bid to appeal against conviction and life sentence

10 March 2020 - 10:58 By Ernest Mabuza

The high court in Pretoria on Tuesday dismissed Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow's application for leave to appeal against the conviction and life sentence imposed on him.

Ninow was convicted in September 2019 of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria. The incident happened in September 2018.

He was sentenced him to life in prison for the rape and five years for drug possession and defeating the ends of justice. The sentences run concurrently.

The application for leave to appeal against his conviction was heard on Friday. When dismissing the application on Tuesday, the court said there were no reasonable prospects of success. 

Ninow's lawyer Herman Alberts had argued that Ninow was “a broken man” whose drug abuse had taken control of his life and actions.

He argued the rape was not premeditated, claiming his client was high on drugs and alcohol.

“He was predisposed throughout his upbringing with drugs. He was addicted.”

Alberts argued that Ninow’s drug abuse was “normalised” throughout his upbringing and he had no chance to avoid it.

In response, state prosecutor Dora Ngobeni argued that the rape was a well-executed plan and that Ninow moved closer to the kiddies' area at the restaurant to prey on a child.

She asked that the court ignore any assertion that Ninow had acted impulsively.

In his judgment on Tuesday, Judge Papi Mosopa said Ninow did not show the existence of compelling and substantive circumstances that the court should deviate from imposing the life sentence. 

Mosopa also said the intake of alcohol and drugs by Ninow was not a mitigating factor to consider when sentencing Ninow. He also said a letter addressed to the family and read in court during the trial did not show remorse on the side of Ninow, but regret.

Alberts said after the judgment he could not comment until he had taken instructions from Ninow.

MORE

Another court may have ruled differently, says rapist Ninow's lawyer

The lawyer of convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow argued on Friday that another court would have shown mercy to his client, who he insists is “a ...
News
3 days ago

LISTEN | Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow has ‘no grounds’ to launch an appeal, says #Notinmyname

Advocacy group #Notinmyname has slammed convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow’s decision to launch an appeal in the high court in Pretoria on Friday
News
6 days ago

Social media shocked by BCCSA ruling on interview with rapist Nicholas Ninow’s mom

Social media was outraged by the dismissal of complaints by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa about the SABC's interview with ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed – and it's the wife of the first man to ... South Africa
  2. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  3. Second case of coronavirus confirmed in SA South Africa
  4. Joburg school 'closed as a precaution' over coronavirus fears South Africa
  5. Moyo claims army plot against Zim President Emmerson Mnangagwa News

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa vs the Public Protector: What you need to know
Covid-19 spreads in SA: four additional cases
X