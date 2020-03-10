South Africa

Hawks nab another senior eThekwini official in R389m tender probe

10 March 2020 - 08:18 By ORRIN SINGH
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was arrested earlier in connection with the tender investigation.
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was arrested earlier in connection with the tender investigation.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

A senior eThekwini official has been arrested by the Hawks and will appear in the Durban specialised commercial crime court on Tuesday in connection with the ongoing R389m Durban Solid Waste tender (DSW) scandal.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed the arrest.

“The name of the official and his position will only be divulged following his court appearance,” he said.

The official will join 16 others, including former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, who face charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and being in contravention of the Municipal Finances Management Act (MFMA).

The issue dates back to a 2016 tender, awarded soon after Gumede took office.

MORE

More evidence to be revealed in eThekwini tender bribery case

The state is expected to gather and reveal further evidence in the case of three Durban businessman accused of allegedly bribing an eThekwini ...
News
1 week ago

Senior eThekwini procurement official arrested over luxury car claims

Five people, including eThekwini municipality deputy head of procurement Sandile Ngcobo, were arrested on Friday on corruption charges
News
1 month ago

Accused former mayor Zandile Gumede attacks Hawks in Twitter post

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has come out guns blazing, slamming the Hawks, saying they arrested her without having done the proper ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed – and it's the wife of the first man to ... South Africa
  2. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  3. Second case of coronavirus confirmed in SA South Africa
  4. Joburg school 'closed as a precaution' over coronavirus fears South Africa
  5. Moyo claims army plot against Zim President Emmerson Mnangagwa News

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa vs the Public Protector: What you need to know
Covid-19 spreads in SA: four additional cases
X