IN QUOTES | How schools and the tourism and the health departments are dealing with coronavirus

The spread of coronavirus in SA is being felt by various sectors of government, which on Monday held press briefings regarding the effects of the virus and what is being done to contain it.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that four more people had tested positive for the virus, but insisted the government was working hard to prevent any further spread of the deadly virus.

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, education minister Angie Motshekga and an inter-ministerial committee on Monday held press briefings about the virus.

Here's what was said in quotes:

Teach children about hygiene - Motshekga

“There are basic things we have advised our schools to ensure: that our children wash their hands, cover their mouths when they cough, avoid contact with sick people and avoid touching their eyes and ears.”

School closures - Motshekga

“We will be guided by health. As you know a school in Gauteng was closed and the province was not told. We're communicating with schools to say these are the guidelines and messages we're sending through health. We'll only message through health so we don't create panic, but are adequately cautious.”

Job losses relief - Kubayi-Ngubane

“There will be job losses. We have engaged the minister of labour and employment who has agreed to look at relief measures for those registered with the UIF, especially to mitigate against job losses.”

Businesses are struggling - Kubayi-Ngubane

“We have some [tourism] sector players who have gone to banks to take loans in terms of their capital projects. We have requested the deputy minister of finance, who is engaging with the Banking Association South Africa, to ensure that they understand that our sector is facing a difficult period.”

Tracking all contacts- Mkhize

“We have contacted a number of those who were allocated two seats ahead and behind the seats of those who were flying with the first patient. We are on course to finding them all. Once a person becomes positive, we test the contacts and when they are positive, we treat them and test their contacts and so on until we break the cycle of positive results.”