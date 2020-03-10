South Africa

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala calls for heads to roll over Ladysmith violence

10 March 2020 - 17:19 By Suthentira Govender
KZN premier Sihle Zikalala condemned the violent protests in Ladysmith. File photo.
KZN premier Sihle Zikalala condemned the violent protests in Ladysmith. File photo.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Violent protests have cost businesses in the embattled KwaZulu-Natal town of Ladysmith more than R30m a day.

Speaking after an urgent meeting on Tuesday between government officials, mayors, community members and local businesses, KZN premier Sihle Zikalala condemned “the violent actions that have led to the destruction of property, torching of trucks and water shortages in some parts of the town”.

Residents have taken to the streets in recent weeks to demand that Alfred Duma local municipality mayor Vincent Madlala step down. They accuse him of looting municipal coffers for his personal use.

In the latest incident on Tuesday, five trucks were torched on the R603 near Colenso, less than 30 minutes from Ladysmith.

WATCH | Truck carnage and violent protests close businesses in Ladysmith

Police say the situation is tense in Ladysmith, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, as protects against the mayor bring the town to a standstill
News
6 hours ago

Police described the situation as “tense”, adding that there was no public transport to and from the strife-torn town.

Late on Tuesday, the N3 Toll Concession advised motorists via social media that the Tugela East ramp plaza had been shut down because of the ongoing protests.

Zikalala called for “heads to roll” after the latest truck torching incidents.

“Earlier this morning, we visited a site where we witnessed a total of about five trucks that were allegedly torched in the early hours of the morning on the R603 near Colenso, which resulted in the blockage of entry and exit points into the town,” he said.

“We have directed that the law enforcement agencies clamp down on  lawlessness and ensure that heads must roll by the end of this week, after the torching of trucks and destruction of property.

“We must isolate genuine concerns of the community from criminal conduct.”

Zikalala said additional police officers had been arranged “to monitor the situation and ensure that the rights of businesses and communities are protected at all times”.

He said several arrests had been made, including 28 for public violence.

“We are deeply concerned that the instability of the past weeks has led to the closure of factories and inflicted huge economic losses of more than R30m a day.

“In addition, the present situation is compromising the future of workers as they are losing more than R2m a day in salaries.

KZN premier to intervene in ongoing Ladysmith conflict

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala will lead a high-level delegation to protest-torn Ladysmith in a bid to resolve ongoing instability in the town.
News
1 day ago

“We are here because we are committed to bringing back stability and law and order in this town.”

Zikalala said they received proposals from concerned businessman and also met protesting community members.

“We are deeply concerned to learn that normal day-to-day operations have ground to a halt with public transport brought to a standstill, resulting in some children missing schooling and businesses shutting their doors,” he said.

“As expected, the priority of all stakeholders is on resolving the present crisis. However, we have also been able to cast our horizons further than the present situation and touched on areas that will enhance further growth and economic development in this region.

“We reiterate the point that everyone has the right to express their grievances without resorting to violence and acts that border on criminal behaviour.

“We want to assure the community that the government will pull out all the stops to arrest the anarchy that has resulted in the shutdown of Ladysmith.”

READ MORE:

MECs deployed to resolve issues in 'under siege' Ladysmith

Two KwaZulu-Natal MECs will be deployed to Ladysmith amid ongoing violence by protesters calling for the removal of mayor Vincent Madlala.
News
1 week ago

Angry residents bring Ladysmith to a standstill, demand mayor's removal

Angry residents of Ladysmith, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, embarked on protest action on Wednesday. They gave the government an ultimatum: fire mayor ...
News
1 week ago

Cop vehicle torched as community accuses police of criminal involvement

Residents of Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal torched a police vehicle on Monday evening, reiterating their calls for intervention into allegations ...
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  2. Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed – and it's the wife of the first man to ... South Africa
  3. Joburg school 'closed as a precaution' over coronavirus fears South Africa
  4. Second case of coronavirus confirmed in SA South Africa
  5. South Africans can get private coronavirus tests from Monday News

Latest Videos

EFF's Malema and Ndlozi briefly appear in court for assault
Cyril Ramaphosa vs the Public Protector: What you need to know
X