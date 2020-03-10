KZN premier Sihle Zikalala calls for heads to roll over Ladysmith violence

Violent protests have cost businesses in the embattled KwaZulu-Natal town of Ladysmith more than R30m a day.

Speaking after an urgent meeting on Tuesday between government officials, mayors, community members and local businesses, KZN premier Sihle Zikalala condemned “the violent actions that have led to the destruction of property, torching of trucks and water shortages in some parts of the town”.

Residents have taken to the streets in recent weeks to demand that Alfred Duma local municipality mayor Vincent Madlala step down. They accuse him of looting municipal coffers for his personal use.

In the latest incident on Tuesday, five trucks were torched on the R603 near Colenso, less than 30 minutes from Ladysmith.