South Africa

Load-shedding goes from stage 1 to 2 and to 4... in a single day

10 March 2020 - 15:15 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Turbine problems at Koeberg have led to Eskom implementing stage 4 load-shedding.
Turbine problems at Koeberg have led to Eskom implementing stage 4 load-shedding.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Load-shedding was moved from stage 2 to stage 4 on Tuesday afternoon after a power station unit at Koeberg tripped.

Eskom said on Monday that it would continue implementing stage 1 load-shedding until Tuesday morning, but would then increase it to stage 2 from 9am.

But just a few hours later, the embattled power utility announced the increase to stage 4.

Following the breakdown at Koeberg, the unit was disconnected from the grid. Eskom said the fault was on the turbine side of the plant and the nuclear reactor was safe.

"The teams are investigating the root cause of the fault and will advise on the remedy as soon as it is established." 

It added: "As the ageing fleet is constrained, unpredictable and vulnerable, we advise South Africans that the stage of load-shedding may change at short notice should there be any unexpected change in the generation system performance."

MORE

Load-shedding will continue, says Eskom

Eskom said on Tuesday that load-shedding was on the cards for the rest of the week
News
6 hours ago

Eskom moves to liquidate Gupta-linked firm Trillian to recover R600m

'Eskom has a moral duty and legal obligation to do everything it can to claw back all the monies which we illegally paid out during the height of ...
News
5 days ago

Questions raised over De Ruyter 'handpicking' potential service providers for Eskom

MPs are seeking legal advice on whether Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter crossed a line when he identified companies that would potentially do work with ...
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  2. Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed – and it's the wife of the first man to ... South Africa
  3. Second case of coronavirus confirmed in SA South Africa
  4. Joburg school 'closed as a precaution' over coronavirus fears South Africa
  5. South Africans can get private coronavirus tests from Monday News

Latest Videos

EFF's Malema and Ndlozi briefly appear in court for assault
Cyril Ramaphosa vs the Public Protector: What you need to know
X