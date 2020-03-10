South Africa

Lunga Gumede to be sentenced for VUT student Tinyiko Ngobeni's murder

10 March 2020 - 07:00 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Lunga Gumede during an earlier appearance in the Johannesburg high court. He is expected to be sentenced this week.
Image: Nonkululeko Njilo/TimesLIVE

Sentencing in the murder of Vaal University of Technology (VUT) student Tinyiko Ngobeni is expected to be delivered on Tuesday in the Johannesburg high court.

Ngobeni was murdered by her then boyfriend Lunga Gumede in 2016. She was last seen leaving her family home in Gumede’s company.

Her lifeless body was discovered in the bushes near the R55 road six days after she went missing.

Tinyiko Ngobeni's murderer is due to be sentenced on Tuesday.
Image: Provided

Gumede was found guilty in December last year, and was remanded in custody.

TimesLIVE previously reported on her family’s relief that he was behind bars.

Ngobeni’s twin sister Tintswalo recalled how difficult the past three years have been for the family as they mourned and endured the lengthy court process that unfolded. 

“This comes as a great relief - not only for us, but for all victims of femicide and gender-based violence,” she said.

"We can’t have people like him roaming around the streets."

Tintswalo said her sister’s death took away a part of her and she still sometimes forgot that she was gone.   

“Just recently, I got some exciting news and I thought, let me call my twin - only to be reminded I can't. It happens all the time. It's like a replay, all the time,” she said.  

