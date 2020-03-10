Lunga Gumede to be sentenced for VUT student Tinyiko Ngobeni's murder

Sentencing in the murder of Vaal University of Technology (VUT) student Tinyiko Ngobeni is expected to be delivered on Tuesday in the Johannesburg high court.

Ngobeni was murdered by her then boyfriend Lunga Gumede in 2016. She was last seen leaving her family home in Gumede’s company.

Her lifeless body was discovered in the bushes near the R55 road six days after she went missing.