South Africa

Mother tries to find new school after child 'slam-dunked' in bullying incident

10 March 2020 - 06:00 By Phathu Luvhengo
The mother of a child who was injured during a bullying incident at Roodepark High has not yet found a new school for her son.
The mother of a child who was injured during a bullying incident at Roodepark High has not yet found a new school for her son.
Image: Oksana Bratanova/123RF

The Gauteng education department has recommended that a teenage pupil be moved to a new school after he was "slam-dunked" in a bullying incident.

The child's mother - who is not being named to protect the identity of her child - said her nightmare started towards the end of January when the 17-year-old was allegedly slam-dunked onto the concrete by a fellow pupil during an altercation at Roodepark High School.

The mother recounted the pain of watching her son lying in a bed in an intensive care unit with bleeding on the brain and back injuries.

“When I got to my son, his eyes were rolling, his head was bruised, he could hardly stand and he wanted to vomit,” she said.

The following day, she visited the school and asked to view the CCTV footage.

“After being slam-dunked by the other pupil, who casually walked away, my son was motionless on the ground. I requested a copy of the footage and was told only the police may have access to the footage and that the school would give it to the police on a disc,” she said.

After two days in the clinic, her child was discharged but he was booked off for a month to recover.

Now, she said, her pain continued as as she struggled to find a replacement school for her child. 

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed the department had conducted and concluded an investigation into the incident. He said the department was in constant communication with the family, but  they had "refused" counselling.

Mabona confirmed the department had recommended the teen be moved to Goudveld Senior School in Langlaagte, which offered a similar curriculum to Roodepark.

However, the mother has rejected this recommendation.

In an e-mail seen by TimesLIVE, the education department had earlier recommended Langlaagte Technical School after consultation with curriculum officials, but the teen's mother said she did not believe Langlaagte to be a good school.

KZN schoolgirls suspended after vicious assault of fellow pupil

A group of Durban school girls has been suspended after a video clip, allegedly of them viciously assaulting a fellow pupil, was shared on social ...
News
3 weeks ago

In a letter she sent to education MEC Panyaza Lesufi earlier in February, the mother detailed how the school handled the incident.

"What is even more disturbing is that the school notified me on February 4 that there would be a disciplinary hearing against my son within five working days from the notification," she wrote.

She said the school knew the child was on sick leave for a month while still recovering. 

"He is also still traumatised and will be going for regular checkups," she wrote. 

Mabona said the department wasn’t aware of prior cases of bullying in the school.

“However, subsequent to this incident there were four boys involved in a fight and they were immediately suspended and are due to appear before a disciplinary hearing,” he said.

Mabona said they have a policy of zero tolerance to bullying or any form of misconduct.

"Anyone found to be transgressing this policy is dealt with in line with the South African Schools Act code of conduct, which governs all schools. The department relentlessly appeals to parents in assisting to enforce discipline in and outside the school environment," he said.

MORE

Crowdfunding campaign raises more than R7m to send bullied Australian boy to Disneyland

The crowdfunding campaign was started with hopes of raising R150,000).
News
2 weeks ago

14 pupils expelled after gang fight at Western Cape high school

Fourteen pupils have been expelled from a Western Cape high school after pupils sustained stab wounds and other injuries in a gang fight.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed – and it's the wife of the first man to ... South Africa
  2. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  3. Second case of coronavirus confirmed in SA South Africa
  4. Joburg school 'closed as a precaution' over coronavirus fears South Africa
  5. Moyo claims army plot against Zim President Emmerson Mnangagwa News

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa vs the Public Protector: What you need to know
Covid-19 spreads in SA: four additional cases
X