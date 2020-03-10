South Africa

One toilet for 659 learners at high school in Limpopo

Storm damage from November last year has still not been repaired

10 March 2020 - 06:00 By Bernard Chiguvare
The roofs of the staff toilet and four classrooms at Mahumani Secondary, Limpopo, were damaged in storms last year but have still not been fixed.
The roofs of the staff toilet and four classrooms at Mahumani Secondary, Limpopo, were damaged in storms last year but have still not been fixed.
Image: Bernard Chiguvare / GroundUp

One toilet for 659 learners and classrooms with 50 learners. This is the situation at Mahumani Secondary School in Giyani municipality, Limpopo, reports GroundUp.

There were two pit toilets for learners. One has been closed since 2018 because the building was cracking.

Grade 12 learners are crammed in grade 11 classrooms because storm winds took the roofs off four grade 12 classrooms last year in November. This made made conditions for writing matric examinations difficult. The roofs have still not been fixed.

The storm also took the roof off the only toilet for the 24 teachers at the school.

Only 266 of 3,898 schools have benefitted from Ramaphosa’s sanitation campaign

Nearly a year and a half after the launch of the school sanitation campaign by President Cyril Ramaphosa, only 266 out of 3,898 schools have ...
News
1 week ago

Andrew Chauke of the school governing body (SGB) said: “The department should take this seriously.”

Chief Hosi Mahumani took GroundUp around the school. Near the only learners’ toilet there were clouds of flies. Some learners were urinating outside.

“How can 659 learners use one toilet?” asked the chief.

A grade 8 learner said, “The toilet is dirty and I cannot walk in. I have to urinate outside.”

Sam Makondo of the Limpopo department of education said the situation is being assessed.

According to Zanele Modise from Equal Education, a school of this size should have 10 toilets for girls, four for boys, six urinals, one toilet for people with disabilities, and two female and one male staff toilets.

This article was originally published by GroundUp.

READ MORE:

Parents shut down five North West schools

Five schools in the North West were shut down and learners were sent home on Monday, after the provincial government failed to address concerns about ...
News
4 weeks ago

290m students out of school as global virus battle intensifies

Almost 300 million students worldwide faced weeks at home on Thursday with Italy the latest country to shut schools over the deadly new coronavirus, ...
News
4 days ago

‘Haunted’ family of pit toilet victim get R1.4m

Flashbacks of their five-year-old son’s outstretched hand from the filth of the pit toilet he had drowned in will stay with his mom and dad forever.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed – and it's the wife of the first man to ... South Africa
  2. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  3. Second case of coronavirus confirmed in SA South Africa
  4. Joburg school 'closed as a precaution' over coronavirus fears South Africa
  5. Moyo claims army plot against Zim President Emmerson Mnangagwa News

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa vs the Public Protector: What you need to know
Covid-19 spreads in SA: four additional cases
X