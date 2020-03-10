South Africa

Police foil bank robbery in West Rand

10 March 2020 - 18:37 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Four suspects will appear in the Oberholzer Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of business burglary, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm ammunition.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Police on Tuesday pounced on robbers who were allegedly breaking into the Australian direct bank UBank at Ekuthuleni Hostel in Carletonville, west of Johannesburg.

The four suspects were allegedly found cutting a safe inside the bank.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said intelligence-driven information led to officers catching the group allegedly grinding a safe at around 3pm.

"Upon noticing the police, the suspects fired shots towards the police, who were able to apprehend all four suspects, who are aged 29, 32, 39 and 46," said Masondo.

"Police seized a pistol with serial numbers filed off, a magazine loaded with live ammunition, a grinder, crowbar, balaclavas and gloves." 

The four suspects are expected to appear in the Oberholzer Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of business burglary, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm ammunition.

Two cars, a Toyota Hilux double cab and VW Polo, were impounded as they were used in the commission of the crime, added Masondo.

Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen André Wiese applauded the officers for responding diligently to the information given and arresting the suspects in the act.

