Possible plea deal for caregiver who 'beat' toddlers at Carletonville crèche

The case against a Carletonville caregiver who was filmed allegedly beating young children at Ninnie Neurons nursery school resumes in the Oberholzer magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse said Nellie Senwametsi’s defence team is expected to offer a final plea deal to the state. She faces assault charges.

“Our organisation remains hopeful that, despite previous incompetence by local FCS [Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences] and prosecution, we will see a strong punishment meted out,” said the non-profit organisation's Ngaa Murombedzi.

“Her ... plea cannot replace the fact that she was shown on video violently abusing young children in a level of fragile neuro-developmental state, and should be judged on this unforgivable behaviour,” Murombedzi added.

The videos circulated on social media in April 2019.

The footage depicted children being smacked on the buttocks, slapped on their heads and hit with a wooden scrubbing brush. They were also grabbed by the collars and thrown on a carpet.

Social development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza closed the school after discovering its licence had expired.