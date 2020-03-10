South Africans fork out R30,000 for hazmat suits to resell amid Covid-19 outbreak

South Africans are forking out big bucks on full body hazmat suits amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Business Insider reported on Monday that Drager, a company which supplies medical and safety technology gear, is seeing an increase in demand for the suits since the outbreak of the virus in Wuhan, China in January.

The retailer said while buyers have a choice between much cheaper suits which retail for R400, many are opting for the R30,000 suit which they hope to sell at a much higher price as the virus continues to spread around the globe.

SA health minister Zweli Mkhize on Sunday confirmed that a third case of coronavirus had been detected. The most recent case is the wife of the man who was reported as the country's first case, TimesLIVE reported.

The couple recently travelled to Italy and returned to SA on March 1.

The man did not display symptoms until three days after his return.

Mkhize on Sunday reiterated that good hygiene was the way to protect oneself from the deadly virus.

He also warned that travellers from any country had the potential to transport the virus as it had spread beyond China.