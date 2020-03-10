South Africa

Taxpayers to pay R25m to bring South Africans home from virus-hit Wuhan

10 March 2020 - 16:26 By Andisiwe Makinana
Disembarking passengers don masks at Cape Town International Airport on March 6 2020 amid fears of the coronavirus outbreak.
Disembarking passengers don masks at Cape Town International Airport on March 6 2020 amid fears of the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

The repatriation of South Africans from coronavirus-hit Hubei province, China, is going to cost taxpayers R25m.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told parliament that he had employed 151 members of the defence force (SANDF) in service to support the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) and the department of health to return the South Africans who are in Hubei.

In a letter to parliament’s presiding officers, National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo, Ramaphosa revealed that the deployment of the SANDF was from March 1 to April 15.

“The total expenditure expected to be incurred for this is R25m,” said Ramaphosa.

WATCH | Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation

Roxanne Rawlins, a South African citizen in Wuhan, gives us a look at living in lockdown in the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus in the Chinese ...
News
1 day ago

A total of 184 South Africans living in Wuhan asked the SA government to evacuate them as a precaution amid the outbreak there. Most are students, teachers and other professionals working in the city, according to a government statement.

At this stage, only seven South Africans have opted to remain in Wuhan City.

“The aircraft with the capacity to bring back the citizens in Wuhan has been secured,” said the government.

A team with officials from various departments, including health, and the military will be on board.

In his letter, Ramaphosa said the employment of the SANDF members was in accordance with the provisions of the Defence Act.

Section 201 of the constitution requires that the president should inform parliament - promptly and in appropriate detail - of the reasons for the employment of the defence force, any place where the force is being employed, the number of people involved and the period for which the force is expected to be employed.

READ MORE:

#Coronavirus: Government slams reports of the defence force refusing to repatriate citizens from China

All hands are on deck to ensure the smooth repatriation of SA citizens from Wuhan, China, the government said on Friday, slamming a claim that ...
News
4 days ago

Coronavirus: travellers from China welcome in SA, says health ministry

The health ministry has moved to clarify that people travelling from China, but not from Wuhan city or Hubei province, are allowed into South Africa.
News
1 hour ago

R75 surgical masks selling for R2,000 amid coronavirus outbreak

As retailers battle to stock shelves with hygiene products amid the spread of coronavirus in SA, face masks have been selling online for R2,000 - ...
News
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  2. Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed – and it's the wife of the first man to ... South Africa
  3. Second case of coronavirus confirmed in SA South Africa
  4. Joburg school 'closed as a precaution' over coronavirus fears South Africa
  5. South Africans can get private coronavirus tests from Monday News

Latest Videos

EFF's Malema and Ndlozi briefly appear in court for assault
Cyril Ramaphosa vs the Public Protector: What you need to know
X