WATCH | Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in court for 'assaulting cop' at Winnie's funeral
After pressure from AfriForum, EFF leader Julius Malema and the party's former spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a police officer.
AfriForum announced in July 2019 that it would approach the court with a mandamus application to compel the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to come to a decision regarding the prosecution of Malema, the group said in a statement.
Malema and Ndlozi allegedly assaulted the SAPS colonel in April 2018 when he refused them entrance to the burial site of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Malema said the case against him and Ndlozi was “useless” and a waste of time.
At their last court appearance in November, Malema denied he and Ndlozi had assaulted the officer.
The case was postponed until June 24.