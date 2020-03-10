South Africa

WATCH | Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in court for 'assaulting cop' at Winnie's funeral

10 March 2020 - 12:15 By Deepa Kesa

After pressure from AfriForum, EFF leader Julius Malema and the party's former spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

AfriForum announced in July 2019 that it would approach the court with a mandamus application to compel the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to come to a decision regarding the prosecution of Malema, the group said in a statement.

Malema and Ndlozi allegedly assaulted the SAPS colonel in April 2018 when he refused  them entrance to the burial site of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Malema said the case against him and Ndlozi was “useless” and a waste of time.

At their last court appearance in November, Malema denied he and Ndlozi had assaulted the officer.

The case was postponed until June 24.

