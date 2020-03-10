Wits University develops continuity plan amid coronavirus cases in SA

Wits staff and students will be able to work and study from home should a coronavirus outbreak hit the university.

The institution said it had developed a plan to be implemented if the university had to shut down for a short period in light of the coronavirus.

So far, seven people have tested positive for the virus in South Africa. Six of them are in KwaZulu-Natal but one person, a woman, is being treated at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, which is close to the university's medical campus.

Already, the campus biometric fingerprint system has been disabled in an attempt to prevent an outbreak.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the university said an academic recovery plan had been developed to ensure students and staff can learn and study remotely. However, this wasn't without its issues.

“This does present challenges for people doing group experiments in laboratories, for example. Further deliberations are under way around this and internet access. Wits has to date developed a detailed protocol to manage any reported case of the virus on campus,” said university spokesperson Buhle Zuma.

The university said it was in regular contact with professors in the health sciences faculty and at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to determine the best practices for managing the virus should it reach the Wits community.