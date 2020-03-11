Foundations of 100 'vandalised' RDP houses to be rebuilt

The Eastern Cape human settlements department has made an about-turn by taking up the task of rebuilding more than 100 RDP cement foundations in Despatch.

This comes after the Housing Development Agency (HDA) and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality refused to take responsibility for the poorly built foundations. As a result of fighting between political factions, the project – which expected to create 1,013 homes – was brought to a standstill.

The cement foundations were built in 2013 by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality. In 2015, human settlements took over the construction of the houses and assigned the HDA to manage the project.

When previously questioned about the project, municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki directed all questions to HDA, saying the municipality was not responsible for the foundations.

The foundations each have a flushing toilet built on them. But most of these toilets were vandalised before the beneficiaries were relocated to the area.