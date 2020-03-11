South Africa

Gauteng coronavirus patient in 'critical condition'

11 March 2020 - 14:31 By Naledi Shange
A Gauteng patient who tested positive for coronavirus is in a critical condition, says the local health department.
A Gauteng patient who tested positive for coronavirus is in a critical condition, says the local health department.
Image: Phasut Waraphisit via 123RF

One of the four people diagnosed with coronavirus in Gauteng is in a critical condition.

Gauteng health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana confirmed this on Wednesday, saying further information would be issued later in the day.

The health ministry had earlier announced that a total of 13 people around the country had tested positive for the virus.

In Gauteng, those infected are aged between 33 and 57 and had all travelled outside the country.

The first patient is a 33-year-old woman who returned from Italy on March 1.

Two others are a couple, aged 34 and 33, who travelled to Germany and returned to SA on March 9.

The fourth is a 57-year-old man, who travelled to Austria and Italy. He returned to SA on March 9.

It was not immediately clear which of them was in the critical condition.

This is a developing story.

The coronavirus is considered most dangerous for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Patients from Spain, Italy and Denmark who have recovered from the virus share their experiences.

MORE

Six more coronavirus infections in SA, bringing total to 13

The health ministry on Wednesday confirmed six more cases of coronavirus in SA
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak

The coronavirus is considered most dangerous for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Having the virus can be fatal, and more ...
News
2 hours ago

Western Cape's first coronavirus patient in self-isolation

The Western Cape's first novel coronavirus patient is in self-isolation, two days after arriving in Cape Town from a visit to Europe.
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  2. London man second patient to be cured of HIV Sci-Tech
  3. Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed – and it's the wife of the first man to ... South Africa
  4. Joburg school 'closed as a precaution' over coronavirus fears South Africa
  5. South Africans can get private coronavirus tests from Monday News

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Ramaphosa sends off SANDF: Wuhan repatriation of South Africans begins
X