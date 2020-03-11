Labour department ready to pay domestic workers’ compensation claims, court told

Seri sought to get both orders confirmed by the Constitutional Court. The department of employment & labour did not oppose the application.

Justice Nonkosi Mhlantla raised concerns about the financial effect of a retrospective judgment on the Compensation Fund. However, advocate Kgomotso Moroka, representing the applicants, said the department of employment & labour had not provided sufficient evidence that there would be a significant financial impact on the fund which could lead to claims not being paid.

Justice Leona Theron asked: “Because we have no evidence, does it mean that the court must grant the order? What about the possibility that the retrospective order may lead to the collapse of the fund?”

“If that was the case, justice Theron, then surely the fund would have told you so,” responded Moroka. She said the respondents had had a lot of time to present such evidence, but had not done so.

Advocate Hamilton Maenetje, representing the department of employment & labour, said the department was ready to pay compensation to claimants.

He said that actuaries hired to look into whether the fund could afford to pay claims retrospectively could not predict how many claims would come after the order was granted. However, he assured the court that the department would pay successful claims using the reserve fund.

Justice Chris Jafta raised a concern about preventing fraudulent claims with the retrospective order.

He asked Moroka how commissioners handling the claims would be able to assess cases dating back 15 years, especially if the employers did not know about the injury or accident.

Moroka said the onus would be on the claimant to prove that there had been an accident — “to bring evidence, bring medical reports and bring witnesses before the commissioner”.

Judgment was reserved.

This article was first published by GroundUp.