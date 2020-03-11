South Africa

Probation officer recommends no jail time for Richard Mdluli over kidnapping and assault conviction

11 March 2020 - 15:08 By Ernest Mabuza
Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli. File photo.
Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Felix Dlangamandla

A probation officer has recommended that former police crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli be sentenced to correctional supervision for the kidnapping and assault offences he committed more than 20 years ago.

Probation officer Portia Dabishi Morudi - who interviewed Mdluli, his family and the victims - made the recommendation at the high court in Johannesburg on Wednesday, where sentencing proceedings of Mdluli and his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi were taking place.

Dabishi Morudi described Mdluli as a loving family man who was financially well off since he retired in 2018.

She said that even though the court found Mdluli guilty, he still maintained his innocence.

Mdluli and Mthunzi were last year each convicted on two counts of assault, two counts of kidnapping and two of assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

The case relates to the assault of Mdluli's customary wife, Tshidi Buthelezi, and her boyfriend, Oupa Ramogibe, in 1998.

Mthunzi, now 60, accompanied Mdluli to a house in Vosloorus where they also assaulted Alice Manana to force her to reveal where Buthelezi and Ramogibe were.

Manana then accompanied Mthunzi and Mdluli to Orange Farm, where Buthelezi and Ramogibe were found. Ramogibe was then assaulted.

The sentencing proceedings continue.

MORE

Victims left emotionally scarred but 'correctional supervision' suggested in Mdluli kidnap, assault case

Two victims of the crimes committed by former police crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and his former colleague Mthembeni Mthunzi suffered ...
News
4 hours ago

Cop convicted of assault and kidnap with Mdluli maintains his innocence

Mthembeni Mthunzi, the former policeman who was convicted alongside former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli on assault and kidnapping counts ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  2. London man second patient to be cured of HIV Sci-Tech
  3. Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed – and it's the wife of the first man to ... South Africa
  4. Joburg school 'closed as a precaution' over coronavirus fears South Africa
  5. South Africans can get private coronavirus tests from Monday News

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Ramaphosa sends off SANDF: Wuhan repatriation of South Africans begins
X