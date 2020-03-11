Probation officer recommends no jail time for Richard Mdluli over kidnapping and assault conviction

A probation officer has recommended that former police crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli be sentenced to correctional supervision for the kidnapping and assault offences he committed more than 20 years ago.

Probation officer Portia Dabishi Morudi - who interviewed Mdluli, his family and the victims - made the recommendation at the high court in Johannesburg on Wednesday, where sentencing proceedings of Mdluli and his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi were taking place.

Dabishi Morudi described Mdluli as a loving family man who was financially well off since he retired in 2018.

She said that even though the court found Mdluli guilty, he still maintained his innocence.

Mdluli and Mthunzi were last year each convicted on two counts of assault, two counts of kidnapping and two of assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

The case relates to the assault of Mdluli's customary wife, Tshidi Buthelezi, and her boyfriend, Oupa Ramogibe, in 1998.

Mthunzi, now 60, accompanied Mdluli to a house in Vosloorus where they also assaulted Alice Manana to force her to reveal where Buthelezi and Ramogibe were.

Manana then accompanied Mthunzi and Mdluli to Orange Farm, where Buthelezi and Ramogibe were found. Ramogibe was then assaulted.

The sentencing proceedings continue.