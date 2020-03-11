South Africa

'SA is a soft target for foreign criminals': Herman Mashaba

'South Africa is facing a crisis'

11 March 2020 - 06:30 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Herman Mashaba says SA cannot solve Africa's problems before it solves its own.
Herman Mashaba says SA cannot solve Africa's problems before it solves its own.
Image: Supplied

“We have become like a soft target for foreign criminals fleeing their countries.”

These were the words of The People's Dialogue founder Herman Mashaba, who spoke out about illegal immigration into SA.

On Monday, the former Johannesburg mayor, who was going through the submissions sent by citizens to his party, said the country was “facing a crisis with illegal immigration” and it was time it was acknowledged.

“South Africans can feel it in their communities,” he said.

“We have become a soft target for foreign criminals fleeing their countries because of our deadly combination of zero border control and a criminal justice system that cannot tie its own shoelaces.

Herman Mashaba on illegal immigration: 'Corrupt politicians are too scared to talk about it'

Herman Mashaba says illegal immigration is hurting SA
News
1 month ago

''Yes, many coming into our country are not criminals. They are simply trying to find opportunities in SA.

“But as a country, we cannot solve the problems of the continent, or the world, before we have started to solve our own.

“We must never be silenced from discussing important issues in our country that are central to its turnaround. Despite the names I will be called, I will never stop raising the issue of illegal immigration,” Mashaba said.

MORE

Herman Mashaba hints at more politicians joining his party

Herman Mashaba says more politicians will join The People's Dialogue.
Politics
1 week ago

Herman Mashaba says his party will put voters before 'career politicians' to promote accountability

Herman Mashaba says voters must have a say in who they want in leadership positions
Politics
2 weeks ago

Forged by bitter experience, the new party I am about to launch will be about ordinary citizens, not politicians

Herman Mashaba, former executive mayor of Joburg and convenor of the People’s Dialogue, describes the nature of the new political party he is about ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  2. Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed – and it's the wife of the first man to ... South Africa
  3. Joburg school 'closed as a precaution' over coronavirus fears South Africa
  4. South Africans can get private coronavirus tests from Monday News
  5. Busisiwe Mkhwebane roasted as court finds for Cyril Ramaphosa in Bosasa matter South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF's Malema and Ndlozi briefly appear in court for assault
Cyril Ramaphosa vs the Public Protector: What you need to know
X