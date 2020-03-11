'SA is a soft target for foreign criminals': Herman Mashaba

“We have become like a soft target for foreign criminals fleeing their countries.”

These were the words of The People's Dialogue founder Herman Mashaba, who spoke out about illegal immigration into SA.

On Monday, the former Johannesburg mayor, who was going through the submissions sent by citizens to his party, said the country was “facing a crisis with illegal immigration” and it was time it was acknowledged.

“South Africans can feel it in their communities,” he said.

“We have become a soft target for foreign criminals fleeing their countries because of our deadly combination of zero border control and a criminal justice system that cannot tie its own shoelaces.