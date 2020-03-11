Six more coronavirus infections in SA, bringing total to 13

KwaZulu-Natal has one confirmed case.

The patient is a 40-year-old man, who travelled to Portugal and returned to SA on March 7.

In the Western Cape, a 36-year-old man, who travelled to multiple countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey, has tested positive.

He returned to SA on March 9.

“All the patients have now been advised. Those who are symptomatic have started receiving treatment,” said ministry spokesperson Dr Lwazi Manzi.

“Some of these patients are already in hospital, while some, specifically those who are asymptomatic, are in self quarantine,” she added.

The National Institute for Communication (NICD) said as of Tuesday, 3,642 people had been tested in SA.

“We confirm that we have identified six new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country. This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa to 13,” the NICD said in a statement.