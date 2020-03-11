This is the pilot who will fly South Africans home from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

One of SAA's most seasoned pilots is in charge of the flight to Wuhan to bring South Africans back from the coronavirus-hit Chinese province.

Captain Vusi Khumalo is the commander of the Airbus A340-600 Series flight.

“He is a chief pilot at SAA. He has been with the airline since 1994," the airline's spokesperson Tlali Tlali said.

The flight, a military operation but manned by SAA cabin crew, left SA on Tuesday night and is expected to leave China on Friday.