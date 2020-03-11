Victims left emotionally scarred but 'correctional supervision' suggested in Mdluli kidnap, assault case

Two victims of crimes committed by former police crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and his former colleague Mthembeni Mthunzi suffered emotional scars after the events in 1998.

But despite this Mulalo Nemutandani, the probation officer who interviewed Mthunzi's victims, still maintained on Wednesday that Mthunzi should be sentenced to correctional supervision and not be given a custodial sentence.

Nemutandani was presenting a pre-sentencing report at the high court in Johannesburg.

Sentencing proceedings were postponed last month to allow Mdluli and Mthunzi's probation officers to consult victims of the crimes.

Mdluli and Mthunzi were in 2019 each convicted on two counts of assault, two counts of kidnapping and two of assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

The case relates to the assault of Mdluli's customary wife, Tshidi Buthelezi, and her boyfriend, Oupa Ramogibe, in 1998.

Mthunzi, now 60, accompanied Mdluli to a house in Vosloorus where they also assaulted Alice Manana, forcing her to reveal the whereabouts of Buthelezi and Ramogibe.