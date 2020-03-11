WATCH | Coughs upset taxi passengers amid coronavirus fears

Another voice in the taxi asks passengers to give the sickly commuter a tissue to cover their mouth when they cough.

As health practitioners try to find a cure for the virus, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed six new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

This has elevated the number of cases in the country to 13.

Those who have tested positive all travelled from affected countries.

“At this time there is no indication that Covid-19 is circulating widely in South Africa,” the National Institute of Communicable Diseases said on Wednesday.