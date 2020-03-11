WATCH LIVE | Western Cape briefs media on its first case of Covid-19
11 March 2020 - 11:06
Western Cape premier Alan Winde and MEC for health Nomafrench Mbombo will address journalists on the province's preparedness for Covid-19.
The Western Cape has recorded its first case of the virus, as announced by minister of health Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday. He said six new cases had been recorded, bringing the total in SA to 13.
Four of those are in Gauteng, with KZN recording one new case, a 40-year-old man who travelled to Portugal and returned to SA on March 7.