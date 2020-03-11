WATCH | Mzansi still 'can't deal' with woman downing bottle of wine in supermarket
Mzansi is defeated by a viral video of a woman downing a bottle of wine from a supermarket shelf.
It shows the woman standing by the wine shelves drinking from the bottle.
She takes a short breather, then goes in again, finishing the bottle and then putting it back on the shelf.
Sis was not fazed by the people who watched her as they walked past.
Since it was posted, social media users have flooded Twitter with messages. Some laughed, saying they could relate. Others encouraged her to seek help.
Wine tasting ko Shoprite 🔥🔥🔥 there is no spittoon so she had to swallow 🤷🏽♂️.. She is going through the most https://t.co/AlXlh2O8eX— Brother Spice 🌶️ (@Its_Master_Q) March 4, 2020