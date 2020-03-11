South Africa

WATCH | Mzansi still 'can't deal' with woman downing bottle of wine in supermarket

11 March 2020 - 09:26 By Kyle Zeeman
A video of a woman drinking a bottle of wine in a supermarket has gone viral.
Image: @kgomotso_nokha Twitter

Mzansi is defeated by a viral video of a woman downing a bottle of wine from a supermarket shelf.

It shows the woman standing by the wine shelves drinking from the bottle.

She takes a short breather, then goes in again, finishing the bottle and then putting it back on the shelf.

Sis was not fazed by the people who watched her as they walked past.

Since it was posted, social media users have flooded Twitter with messages. Some laughed, saying they could relate. Others encouraged her to seek help.

