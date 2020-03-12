South Africa

Coronavirus could stop the music at Cape Town International Jazz Festival

12 March 2020 - 17:27 By Tanya Farber
Renowned jazz pianist Abdullah Ibrahim has pulled out of the Cape Town jazz festival because of coronavirus.
Renowned jazz pianist Abdullah Ibrahim has pulled out of the Cape Town jazz festival because of coronavirus.
Image: Veli Nhlapho

It’s the largest music event on the annual calendar in Sub-Saharan Africa - but this year’s staging of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival is hanging in the balance.

This is because Covid-19 has strengthened its grip in SA, where 17 positive cases had been confirmed by Thursday.

Instructions and advice from government officials are now expected  for all large events scheduled to take place in the country, while around the globe major sporting events are being cancelled (or played with no spectators allowed) and conferences cancelled.

Cape Town International Airport began installing banners and hand sanitisers in its international terminal on March 12 2020, attempting to prevent any potential spread of the coronavirus in SA. Some South Africans believe the virus is being taken too seriously, while others think it could cause chaos.

Tracy Jones, speaking on behalf of the festival, told TimesLIVE on Thursday: “The Cape Town International Jazz Festival managers are taking coronavirus very seriously and continue to monitor local and international developments.”

She said the festival was in contact with the national health department and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases “and we're awaiting further instructions”.

She added: “Our primary concern is the health and safety of festinos, artists and staff, and we're working with the government to ensure the best way forward regarding this year’s event.” 

Celebrated maestro Abdullah Ibrahim cancelled his performance at the event earlier this week, citing Covid-19.

MORE

WATCH | Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak

The coronavirus is considered most dangerous for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Having the virus can be fatal, and more ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Coughs upset taxi passengers amid coronavirus fears

Public transport users are becoming increasingly cautious about the coronavirus.
News
1 day ago

Western Cape's first coronavirus patient in self-isolation

The Western Cape's first novel coronavirus patient is in self-isolation, two days after arriving in Cape Town from a visit to Europe.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. London man second patient to be cured of HIV Sci-Tech
  2. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  3. This is the pilot who will fly South Africans home from coronavirus-hit Wuhan South Africa
  4. Hawks nab another senior eThekwini official in R389m tender probe South Africa
  5. 'Feel for me and my children': Former cop Richard Mdluli pleads for mercy South Africa

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Ramaphosa sends off SANDF: Wuhan repatriation of South Africans begins
X