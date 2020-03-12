South Africa

Coronavirus kiboshes March meeting of World Football Summit in Durban

12 March 2020 - 14:33 By NIVASHNI NAIR
The World Football Summit Africa, which was scheduled to take place in Durban, has been postponed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: THINKSTOCK
The World Football Summit Africa, which was scheduled to take place in Durban, has been postponed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Image: File

The World Football Summit Africa, which was scheduled to take place in Durban, has been postponed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“In the light of the Covid-19 outbreak, which has been officially declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), World Football Summit has been forced to make the difficult decision to postpone the celebration of WFS Africa, scheduled for March 17 and 18 in Durban, SA.

“After closely monitoring the evolving coronavirus outbreak and assessing the risk to our visitors, we have concluded, with the provincial government of KwaZulu-Natal, our main partner, that this is the only way to guarantee the wellbeing of all our visitors,” the World Football Summit said in a statement on Thursday.

The organisation said the decision was “heartbreaking”.

“During the last few months we have strived to put together an event of the calibre that the African football industry deserves. We were extremely excited with our first-ever African summit and looking forward to welcoming the continent’s most relevant leaders and stakeholders. This decision is heartbreaking for the WFS team.

“We would also like to underline the solid leadership demonstrated by the South African government and the crucial guidance provided by our main partner, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government. We look forward to continue growing our partnership to build the best possible platform for the African football industry to meet.”

The team is exploring options to reschedule the event.

“Details will be announced as soon as possible.”

MORE

Premier League suffers first postponement as Arsenal players quarantined

Arsenal's game at Manchester City was postponed on Wednesday after players from the London club were put into quarantine, making it the first Premier ...
Sport
1 day ago

McLaren withdraws from Australian GP after member tests positive for coronavirus

The McLaren Racing team has withdrawn from this weekend's Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for the coronavirus
Motoring
3 hours ago

Hanover 96 confirm defender Timo Huebers tested positive for coronavirus

Hanover 96 footballer Timo Huebers has tested positive for the coronavirus, the German second division club said on Wednesday, prompting checks for ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. London man second patient to be cured of HIV Sci-Tech
  2. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  3. Hawks nab another senior eThekwini official in R389m tender probe South Africa
  4. This is the pilot who will fly South Africans home from coronavirus-hit Wuhan South Africa
  5. Six more coronavirus infections in SA, bringing total to 13 South Africa

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Ramaphosa sends off SANDF: Wuhan repatriation of South Africans begins
X