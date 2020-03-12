Did you forget your plasma TV, breast milk or braai stand in an Uber?
12 March 2020 - 12:03
Helium balloons, a crate of eggs, breast milk and a braai stand are some of the items South Africans have left behind in Uber vehicles.
The e-hailing taxi service released its fourth annual lost & found index on Thursday.
The index revealed that forgetful South Africans were not only leaving behind cellphones and wallets but plasma TV sets and wigs.
Durban and Johannesburg tied for the number one spot of most forgetful city. Cape Town and Port Elizabeth followed closely behind.
The 10 most commonly forgotten items in Ubers in SA:
- Phone or camera
- Keys
- Wallet or purse
- Headphones or speaker
- Backpack, bag, folders, box, luggage
- Clothing
- Glasses
- Vape
- Water bottle
- Umbrella
The 20 most unique lost items:
- Braai stand
- Skateboard
- Scanner
- Weaves, wig, hair piece
- Plasma TV
- X-rays
- Asthma pump and medication
- Cooler box
- Groceries
- Perfume
- Grinding machine
- Wheelchair paddles
- 100-piece cutlery set
- Bible
- Baby car set and play mat
- Helium balloons
- Alcohol
- Ps4 controller
- Breast pump and breast milk
- Crate of eggs