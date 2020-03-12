South Africa

Five Sassa employees in KZN arrested for fraud

12 March 2020 - 09:44 By Suthentira Govender
The suspects are due to appear in court in Mooi River on Thursday.
The suspects are due to appear in court in Mooi River on Thursday.
Image: South African Gov‏ via Twitter

Five SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees in KwaZulu-Natal have been nabbed for alleged fraud by the Hawks.

Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said members from the Durban serious corruption investigation unit arrested the five on Wednesday.

“The suspects were arrested in different offices around Pietermaritzburg after an intensive prosecution-guided investigation by the task team comprised of Hawks members, Sassa investigators and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“The five allegedly processed old-age grants in Mooi River local office and bank accounts were opened in the Western Cape.”

Mhlongo said the five are expected to appear in the Mooi River magistrate's court on Thursday.

MORE

Social grants will be paid on time, say Sassa and Post Office

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the South African Post Office (Sapo) have assured grant recipients that they will continue to ...
News
3 weeks ago

Cash Paymaster Services might have to pay Sassa close to R1bn

Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), the company contracted by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to pay social grants until 2018, might have ...
News
1 month ago

Hawks nab another senior eThekwini official in R389m tender probe

A senior eThekwini official has been arrested by the Hawks and will appear in the Durban specialised commercial crime court on Tuesday in connection ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. London man second patient to be cured of HIV Sci-Tech
  2. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  3. Hawks nab another senior eThekwini official in R389m tender probe South Africa
  4. Six more coronavirus infections in SA, bringing total to 13 South Africa
  5. Busisiwe Mkhwebane roasted as court finds for Cyril Ramaphosa in Bosasa matter South Africa

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Ramaphosa sends off SANDF: Wuhan repatriation of South Africans begins
X