South Africa

Koeberg back online on Sunday: Eskom

12 March 2020 - 21:05 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A kite-surfer near the Koeberg nuclear power station. File photo.
A kite-surfer near the Koeberg nuclear power station. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Koeberg nuclear power station will be fully operational again on Sunday.

This after it experienced a procedural manual trip on one of its units during the week.

Eskom said the manual trip was as a result of increasing temperature on the secondary side of the plant due to degraded heat removal (or cooling) capability- because the pump that remained in service was supplying a heat exchanger that was degraded and not able to sufficiently remove heat.

“The circulating cooling water system pump that tripped was due to low level in the suction pit as a result of the drum filter that was clogged by an acute ingress of marine life (jellyfish and fish).

“Normally, Koeberg units are able to survive a trip of one circulating cooling water system pump. The actions required from the operators are to reduce power to below 60% and to ensure that temperatures of various components on the secondary side stabilise,” said Eskom.

Eskom says 4,000 MW power cuts to last until Friday

Eskom said on Thursday that power cuts of up to 4,000 megawatts (MW) would last until Friday, as it was waiting for regulatory approval to reconnect ...
News
10 hours ago

The power utility added that in this case, the temperature did not stabilise due to the heat exchanger remaining in service which had reduced heat transfer efficiency. 

“The excess marine life and debris have been cleared off the drum filter and it is back in service. The level in the suction pit has sufficiently recovered and the circulating water system pump has been put back in service and no anomalies have been noted.

“Upon inspection, it was found that the pump had not been damaged as initially feared,” it said.

The current projected synchronisation date is Sunday, March 15 2020.

Eskom advised that stage 4 load-shedding will continue until Friday evening.

MORE

Load-shedding at stage 4 'until further notice', says Eskom as website crashes

Eskom hit another hurdle as it announced on Wednesday that stage 4 rotational power cuts would continue 'until further notice' – an IT breakdown
News
1 day ago

'We sleep & wake up in the dark': Mzansi 'defeated' by stage 4 load-shedding

"South Africa owns its masters of the 'get two for the price of one' strategy. Load-shedding and corona one time ... No man'
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. London man second patient to be cured of HIV Sci-Tech
  2. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  3. This is the pilot who will fly South Africans home from coronavirus-hit Wuhan South Africa
  4. Hawks nab another senior eThekwini official in R389m tender probe South Africa
  5. 'Feel for me and my children': Former cop Richard Mdluli pleads for mercy South Africa

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Ramaphosa sends off SANDF: Wuhan repatriation of South Africans begins
X