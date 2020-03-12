Limpopo resort identified as quarantine site for South Africans returning from China

Security has been beefed up at The Ranch Resort near Polokwane, Limpopo, where a group of South Africans being repatriated from the coronavirus epicentre in Wuhan, China, will be quarantined.

SowetanLIVE reported that the police and the military had taken over the four-star resort, which is about 25km from Polokwane, since about midday on Thursday and have blockaded the main road leading to the venue as they prepare to host about 122 citizens who are expected to land in the country on Friday.

Staff at the hotel have been placed on leave for the next 21 days while patrons who were booked in at the hotel were asked to vacate it on Thursday morning.

“We were told that if we fail to come today [to fetch belongings], we will have to come back after 21 days. I can’t stay here for those days, I have children to look after,” one staff member said on Thursday.