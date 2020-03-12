South Africa

Man bust for using 'newly built tin house' to mask diesel siphoning scam

12 March 2020 - 14:03 By Nonkululeko NJILO
Suspicions were raised when there was a drop in pressure on the diesel pipeline.
Suspicions were raised when there was a drop in pressure on the diesel pipeline.
Image: 123RF/bizoon

In a bid to secretly steal diesel, a 28-year-old man erected a “shack" where a Transnet fuel pipeline passed through a coal yard at Kendall in Mpumalanga.

But a sudden drop in pressure on the pipeline raised eyebrows and led to the exposure of the clandestine operation.

Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the man was arrested on Monday during a sting operation between the police air wing, the Hawks, Transnet authorities and security officials.

“A suspicious, newly built tin house was discovered at a coal yard where the pipeline passes through. A search of the house revealed evidence that confirmed the team's suspicions," said Sekgotodi.

“ A further search revealed a hole in the pipeline where leakage was causing the pressure drop. Inside the tin house, a generator and eight bowsers were recovered.”

A security guard who had been on duty at the time, had no knowledge of the contents of the tin house but helped to identify the owner who was arrested.

He was scheduled to appear in the Ogies magistrate's court on Thursday.

MORE

Two arrested for 'siphoning diesel' from Transnet pipeline

Two suspects will appear in court on Monday after being arrested for allegedly stealing diesel from a Transnet pipeline in Delmas, Mpumalanga.
News
2 weeks ago

Criminals target pipelines carrying billions of litres of fuel across SA

Transnet has seen an increase in theft incidents targeting its fuel pipelines and infrastructure that transport billions of litres of fuel across the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. London man second patient to be cured of HIV Sci-Tech
  2. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  3. Hawks nab another senior eThekwini official in R389m tender probe South Africa
  4. This is the pilot who will fly South Africans home from coronavirus-hit Wuhan South Africa
  5. Six more coronavirus infections in SA, bringing total to 13 South Africa

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Ramaphosa sends off SANDF: Wuhan repatriation of South Africans begins
X