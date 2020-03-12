Residents fume as Lusikisiki drowns in rubbish and sewage

Small business owners and taxi operators in Lusikisiki are fed up with the “filthy” state of the small Eastern Cape town, where rubbish accumulates on the streets of the town centre and sewage spills out of a broken stormwater drain.

Business owners complain that the raw sewage and uncollected rubbish, which lies on the street for days at time, have affected their businesses. They say the drain has been broken since December last year, causing a great stench in the central business district.

Nomhle Mxino owns a food stall opposite the drain. She says customers have deserted her stall because of the unhygienic environment and the smell.

“Over the past few months, I have actually got used to the smell of sewage and the sight of faeces in the water. My customers, on the other hand, have not. Our businesses are dying. When this business suffers, my children will starve,” she said.