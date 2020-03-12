South Africa

This thread praising SA government’s response to coronavirus is a whole mood!

Is the government doing enough?

12 March 2020 - 11:15 By Kyle Zeeman
Minister of health Zweli Mkhize has given regular updates on the coronavirus outbreak in SA.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

While social media users continue to fiercely debate whether the South African government is doing enough in response to the coronavirus outbreak in SA, one Twitter user's thread on the topic has gone viral.

The first official case of coronavirus in SA was reported last Thursday. Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal had tested positive for Covid-19 after he returned home from Italy.

A week later the number of reported cases was up to 17, with one person in Gauteng reportedly in a critical condition.

As officials try to trace all the people who have come into contact with those who have tested positive, debate on whether the government has done enough to treat and stop the spread of the virus in SA has dominated social media.

Abdul Hamid Carrim took to social media on Wednesday to address all those who had criticised the government's interventions so far, saying that SA was far from the “Banana Republic” it was so often painted as.

“Some of you continue trying to push a narrative that SA is a Banana Republic, as if the whole government do not have plans and protocols in place to deal with the coronavirus. Please be just a little bit respectful. There are people working tirelessly to ensure our safety.”

He said that it was not the government's fault people were travelling to countries with high infection rates of the virus.

“Apparently now it is an entire government’s fault that people have been travelling to countries with a high infection rate of coronavirus, and it is also their fault for not quarantining people who did not show any symptoms of the virus. Please just use your logic sometimes.”

Read his full thread below:

