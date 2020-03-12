This thread praising SA government’s response to coronavirus is a whole mood!

While social media users continue to fiercely debate whether the South African government is doing enough in response to the coronavirus outbreak in SA, one Twitter user's thread on the topic has gone viral.

The first official case of coronavirus in SA was reported last Thursday. Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal had tested positive for Covid-19 after he returned home from Italy.

A week later the number of reported cases was up to 17, with one person in Gauteng reportedly in a critical condition.

As officials try to trace all the people who have come into contact with those who have tested positive, debate on whether the government has done enough to treat and stop the spread of the virus in SA has dominated social media.