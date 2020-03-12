South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Government updates SA on coronavirus

Editor's Note: The livestream starts at 6pm

12 March 2020 - 17:44 By TimesLIVE

The interministerial committee on coronavirus and the Limpopo provincial government will update the nation on the latest developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday evening.

On Thursday, the health department said the number of coronavirus infections in SA had increased to 17. And one of the new patients, in the Free State, is the first case involving local transmission of the illness.

Minister of health Zweli Mkhize's spokesperson, Lwazi Manzi, said on Thursday afternoon the government would announce the venue to be used as a quarantine site for South Africans returning from China.

He said the state would also release the test results of Limpopo students who had travelled to China and returned to the country recently.

On Tuesday, an SAA plane took off from OR Tambo International Airport for the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China to repatriate South Africans.

It is expected back in the country on Friday.

