'Cocaine courier' detained until at least May after OR Tambo airport arrest

A middle-aged man has been arrested with cocaine concealed in a corset around his body, the police's Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) said.

The Hawks' Colonel Katlego Mogale said in a statement that the suspected drug courier was apprehended at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport, as he was about to fly out to Hong Kong.

The 51-year-old's luggage did not contain any illegal substances but a body search led to the discovery of a black plastic bag containing cocaine, concealed beneath a black waist corset around his waist.

The 1kg of cocaine, with an estimated street value of R300,000, was confiscated.

He has appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on a charge of dealing in drugs. His case was postponed to May 13 for a formal bail application and further investigation.

He remains in custody.