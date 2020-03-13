South Africa

Coronavirus in SA | Dis-Chem discontinues homemade sanitiser initiative after ingredients sell out

13 March 2020 - 05:50 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a global pandemic.
Dis-Chem has abandoned its homemade hand sanitiser initiative after products flew off the shelves due to high demand, as Covid-19 continues to spread globally and in SA.

Dis-Chem trended on Twitter earlier this week for advising its consumers to make their own sanitisers by mixing essential oils such as tea tree oil and lavender oil.

TimesLIVE learnt on Thursday that the initiative was discontinued after the supermarket ran out of stock of the products.

“We had to remove this signage in-store due to lack of availability of all the ingredients. This is due to global demand in sales after the recent announcement made regarding the coronavirus in SA,” it said before committing to restocking the products.

The initiative received mixed reviews on social media as some elected to buy hand sanitiser, saying the ingredients listed by the pharmacy were expensive.

A scan of some of the products from the store website paints a picture of the amount a consumer would fork out for a mixture of home-made sanitiser. Witch Hazel (200ml) retails for R56.96, tea tree oil R68.95 and vitamin E oil (50ml) goes for R69.95.

Hand sanitiser (250/300ml), depending on choice of brand, sells for between R14.99 and R69.99 at Dis-Chem, Pick n Pay and Clicks.

The national health ministry on Thursday announced four new cases of Covid-19, with Mpumalanga and Free State provinces registering their first cases, one each.

The other two were from KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. This brought the total number of infected people in SA to 17.

